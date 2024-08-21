Japan’s Exports Jump, Adding to Signs of Economic Recovery

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s exports rose at a faster pace in July, helped by a weak yen and a pickup in the auto sector, in a sign of sustained economic recovery this quarter.

Exports gained 10.3% from a year ago, accelerating from 5.4% in the previous month, the Ministry of Finance reported Wednesday. The result was broadly in line with the median economist estimate of a 11.5% increase.

Imports climbed 16.6%, compared with a 14.6% gain estimated by analysts. With a larger increase in imports, the trade balance turned back to a deficit of ¥621.8 billion ($4.3 billion).

The recovery in overseas shipments is likely to provide some relief for the Bank of Japan as it carefully watches the economy and financial markets after it helped fuel a global market meltdown this month, following another rate hike and hawkish signals from Governor Kazuo Ueda.

The value of July’s export shipments was boosted by a weak yen, which the finance ministry said traded at an average of 159.77 against the dollar in July, 12.3% weaker than a year ago.

The data also showed a clearer indication of a recovery in vehicle exports, after safety certification scandals weighed on that sector earlier this year.

Toyota Motor Corp., the world’s largest automaker, reported on Aug. 1 that its profits climbed in the latest quarter after a weak yen and robust demand in North America boosted sales. Analysts are projecting the Japanese manufacturer to post record profits this year.

