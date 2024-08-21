JT Group to Buy Cigarette Maker Vector of US for $2.4 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- JT Group agreed to buy discount cigarette maker Vector Group Ltd. for about $2.4 billion to expand its position in the US market.

The Japanese tobacco company plans to acquire all of Miami-based Vector for $15 a share through a tender offer and subsequent merger, according to a statement Wednesday. The purchase price represents a 7.2% premium to Tuesday’s close in New York.

The deal will boost the purchaser’s US market share to about 8% from 2.3% and give it ownership of two of the top 10 US cigarette brands, according to Eddy Pirard, chief executive officer of JT International.

Vector, the No. 4 US cigarette maker by market share, owns Liggett, whose range of brands includes Eagle20s and Liggett Select. The board of Vector unanimously backs the deal, according to the statement.

Shares of Vector rose as much as 7.2% in pre-market trading in NY.

