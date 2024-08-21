Thailand Keeps Key Rate Steady as New Government Takes Shape

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a fifth straight meeting after economic growth gained pace and as policymakers await the new prime minister’s policies.

The Bank of Thailand voted 6-1 to maintain the one day repurchase rate steady at about a decade-high 2.50% at Wednesday’s meeting, as predicted by all but one of the 24 economists surveyed by Bloomberg News.

The decision to keep borrowing costs at the highest level since 2013 comes as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra picks her team and formulate policies including reviewing a $14 billion cash handout planned by her predecessor Srettha Thavisin. The BOT had resisted calls from Srettha to cut rates while urging him to implement a more-targeted stimulus program.

While Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy grew at the fastest pace in five quarters in the April-June period, it continues to lag the expansion of its neighbors. Pichai Chunhavajira, who continues as caretaker finance minister while Paetongtarn finalizes her team, described the $500 billion economy as “near crisis.”

The monetary authority has kept the key rate steady since the fourth quarter of 2023 even as inflation has stayed below the BOT’s 1%-3% target.

A number of economists, including from Standard Chartered Plc, Capital Economics Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., anticipated a dovish tone from Thai policymakers on Wednesday, paving the way for looser settings in the fourth quarter.

As the Federal Reserve is expected to pivot to easing as early as next month, emerging currencies including the baht have appreciated, further easing imported price pressures and giving policymakers more leeway to support the economy.

