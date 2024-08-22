India Could Play Role in Restoring Ukraine Peace, Poland Says

Narendra Modi, left, and Donald Tusk, at an honour guard review in Warsaw, on Aug. 22. Photographer: Damian Lemanski/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said India could play a crucial role in restoring peace in Ukraine following his meeting with Narendra Modi in Warsaw.

Modi, who is scheduled to visit Ukraine on Friday, is attempting to balance ties with the West after facing backlash from the US for his high-profile visit to Russia last month to meet President Vladimir Putin.

Tusk said he was very happy that Modi expressed interest in a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine. “I’m convinced that your role in achieving peace will be crucial,” the Polish prime minister said.

