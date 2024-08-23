Alibaba to Convert Hong Kong Listing to Primary Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shareholders have approved a plan to upgrade its Hong Kong listing to primary status on Aug. 28, a maneuver expected to attract billions of dollars in investment from mainland China.

Shareholders ratified the decision to convert the Hong Kong listing, a plan first broached two years ago amid heightened tensions with the US. That allows Alibaba to join a program that connects the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses to Hong Kong’s exchange.

Alibaba’s shares have underperformed those of key rival Tencent Holdings Ltd. amid concerns over the impact of competition and sluggish China consumption.

Estimates for the capital inflow from joining the so-called southbound connect program range from about $12 billion in the first six months after inclusion, to around $19.5 billion.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.