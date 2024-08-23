Malaysia Seen Pausing Rate Through 2024 as Inflation Risks Fade

A power generator lights up a food truck in Tanjung Harapan, Selangor, Malaysia on Sunday, July 21, 2024. Malaysia expects the move toward targeted diesel assistance will save the government about 4 billion ringgit ($848 million) a year, and has vowed to follow that up with unwinding blanket subsidies for RON95, the countrys cheapest and most commonly used gasoline.

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s lower-than-expected consumer prices in July have prompted more analysts to downgrade their inflation forecasts for the year, giving the central bank space to continue supporting economic growth.

Analysts at Maybank Investment Bank Bhd. and RHB Bank Bhd. trimmed their annual inflation projections for Malaysia to 2% and 2.1%, respectively, from 2.4% and 2.6%, after consumer prices undershot estimates for the second straight month. They joined United Overseas Bank Ltd. and Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd., who lowered their forecasts last month.

Higher diesel prices since June have had a muted impact on inflation, largely owing to government intervention measures. That will allow Bank Negara Malaysia to keep the benchmark interest rate at 3% for the rest of the year, RHB economist Chin Yee Sian wrote in a note Thursday.

The central bank maintained its full-year inflation forecast range at 2%-3.5%, though it noted that consumer prices are unlikely to exceed 3% in 2024, barring shocks. Its next meeting to decide on interest rates will be in September.

Going forward, the trajectory of inflation will hinge on the timing of RON95 subsidy reforms, potential demand upsides from partial pension fund withdrawals and spill-over impact from higher global commodity and food prices, said RHB’s Chin. A planned increase in civil servant salaries could also raise demand-pull inflation pressure, she added.

Analysts at Maybank expect the government to only implement subsidy rationalization for the country’s cheapest and most commonly used gasoline next year. Given the uncertainty in timing, quantum and mechanics of the move, they see inflation ranging between 2.5%-3% in 2025.

