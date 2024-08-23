Modi Visits Kyiv as Ukraine Seeks Progress on Peace Plan Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine will seek to engage Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in “concrete discussion” of its peace blueprint aimed at ending Russia’s war, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff.

Modi arrived in Kyiv on Friday for his first visit since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion more than two years ago and follows his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.

The visit in Moscow irked US officials and prompted Zelenskiy to call it a blow to peace efforts as it happened on the same day as a deadly Russian missile strike hit a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

Modi has refrained from criticizing Moscow for the invasion and speaking in Warsaw on Thursday reinforced his message that the war in Ukraine can only be resolved diplomatically.

“We’re looking for some concrete discussions and we hope that Prime Minister Modi and President Zelenskiy will really open the new page of our relations,” Andriy Yermak told India Today in an interview.

Both leaders will discuss “the position of India and its role in in realization of peace formula,” he said, adding that “it will be important” for Modi to visit sites of Russian attacks.

Kyiv’s overtures to Modi have fallen short so far. India was among nations at a June summit meeting in Switzerland that didn’t sign a final statement, a blow to Ukraine’s bid to broaden global support. The stance reflects New Delhi’s close political and economic links with Russia, which supplies India with cheap oil and weapons.

Ukraine sees India as central to its efforts to win over the Global South to increase pressure on the Kremlin as it seeks to hold the second gathering of leaders on its peace blueprint before the US elections, this time aiming to have Russia attending.

The plan includes issues ranging from nuclear and food security to withdrawal of the Kremlin’s troops from its territory.

