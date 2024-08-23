Taiwan’s Bank Takeover Race Heats Up With New Bid for Shin Kong

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s CTBC Financial Holding Co. upped the ante in its bid to acquire Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., with an offer for a controlling stake in its rival that would make it the island’s biggest bank and financial holding firm.

CTBC offered NT$14.55 per share for a stake of up to 51% in Shin Kong, Taiwan’s fifth-largest financial conglomerate, it said in a briefing on Friday. That represents a 17% premium over Shin Kong’s closing price on Friday. It also trumps a competing offer by rival suitor Taishin Financial Holding Co., which proposed a share swap that values Shin Kong at NT$11.32 a share.

The competing offers come amid intensified efforts by local authorities to boost its financial industry and diversify the economy away from its tech-heavy concentration. Any deal for Shin Kong would be the first financial holding transaction in Taiwan since Fubon Financial Holding Co. acquired Jih Sun Financial Holdings Co. in 2022.

Under the CTBC offer, Shin Kong shareholders would get 0.3132 share of CTBC plus NT$4.09 cash for each share of Shin Kong they own.

Shin Kong will vote on the proposed merger with Taishin at a Oct. 9 shareholders’ meeting, and it remains uncertain if CTBC can attend as a shareholder to veto Taishin’s share swap plan.

Under current regulations, CTBC will have to own some Shin Kong shares before Sept. 10 in order to be eligible for the meeting. However, the bank won’t be able to take any action to buy shares before the Financial Supervisory Commission gives its decision, which could come past the deadline.

Takeover talk surrounding Shin Kong, whose businesses span across insurance, brokerage and underwriting, has heated up in recent years as it struggled to weather a series of crises.

In 2020, Shin Kong’s chairman Wu Tung-chin was suspended from his role at the life insurance business for poor internal controls that led to a NT$27.6 million ($860,000) fine for the unit. He continued to intervene in the firm’s operations, prompting another fine in 2022 and a regulatory call for its management team to operate independently.

Shin Kong swung to a profit of NT$3.11 billion in the first quarter from a loss a year earlier, though its life unit still struggled to recover. CTBC’s net income jumped 61% from a year earlier to NT$20.9 billion for the period, while Taishin’s first-quarter income slipped 1% to NT$5 billion.

Taiwan’s financial holding companies are mostly dominated by the island’s rich families, with Fubon and Cathay controlled by the Tsai family, and Shin Kong and Taishin founded by the Wu family. CTBC is owned by the Koo family.

The Koo family started their business empire during the Japanese colonial period in Taiwan and made its fortunes from dealing in goods such as salt and sugar, before expanding into property and finance.

The conglomerate is now run by the fourth generation, with Jeffrey Koo Jr. controlling the CTBC Group, and his two brothers owning KGI Financial Holding Co. and Chailease Holding Co. respectively.

--With assistance from Foster Wong, Meg Shen and Olivia Tam.

