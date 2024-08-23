Thai Stocks Set for Best Week Since 2021 as Political Risks Ease

(Bloomberg) -- Conviction is growing that one of the world’s worst-performing stock markets is due for a turnaround, as Thailand’s easing political uncertainty and new proposals to spur the economy revive investor confidence.

The benchmark SET Index has gained about 4% over the past five sessions, on track for its best week since early 2021, following the election of Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister. Proposals including a debt restructuring initiative and a revised cash handout plan are fueling hopes for a return of consumption.

The market is warming to the prospects for the third premiership from the Thaksin family, given their history of serving the needs of people in rural communities as well as advancing commercial interests, according to Nirgunan Tiruchelvam, an analyst at Aletheia Capital.

That history, coupled with recent proposals like the handout plan, can be “viewed as a great opportunity for investors,” he added.

The precipitous drop in Thailand’s stock market through the past year was a result of political and legal flip-flops, weaker than expected tourism spending and worries over corporate misconduct. Despite the recent rebound, the benchmark is still down nearly 13% over the last 12 months, among the worst in the world.

Looking forward, there may be further upside. While the macro backdrop has become more challenging during the second half of the year, reduced uncertainties, light positioning by foreign investors and earnings delivery could help the rebound sustain in the near term, JP Morgan Chase & Co. analysts wrote in an Aug. 20 note.

