EU Won’t Recommend Sending Army Trainers to Ukraine Yet: WAS

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s diplomatic service said it won’t recommend sending instructors into Ukraine to train soldiers at this point, the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported.

The agency said that there were issues with the mission and that further discussions were needed on how to improve the training of Ukrainian troops, WAS reported, citing a confidential document.

The training mission, which started in November 2022, has worked with thousands of Ukraine’s soldiers, mainly in Poland and Germany.

The deployment of EU soldiers into Ukraine - if it happens - could be limited to instructors dispatched to training centers far away from the battlefield, the newspaper reported, citing the document.

Using facilities in northwest Ukraine, hundreds of kilometers from the front lines of Russia’s ground invasion, are one possible option. The document also states that more training could also take place in Ukraine’s neighboring countries.

While the review doesn’t explicitly recommend training soldiers on the ground within Ukraine, it does call for an extension of the mission through November 2026.

Next steps are likely to be discussed at separate meetings of EU foreign ministers and defense ministers in Brussels next week, the German newspaper reported.

