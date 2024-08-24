French Officials Denounce Antisemitic Acts After Synagogue Blast

(Bloomberg) -- France’s outgoing prime minister, Gabriel Attal, called on the country to fight back against antisemitism after authorities opened a terror probe into a blast near a synagogue in southern France.

“Once again, French Jews were targeted and attacked because of their faith,” Attal said. “It outrages us.”

Attal, who traveled to the seaside town of La Grande Motte along with Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin after the attack, added that authorities had registered an increase in antisemitic acts across the country since Oct. 7.

Two cars outside the Beth Yaacov synagogue in La Grande Motte were set on fire Saturday morning. A police officer was wounded by a gas canister that exploded inside one of the vehicles. Two other fires were started by the entrance to the synagogue, authorities said.

President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the attack, saying in a post on X that “fighting against antisemitism is a constant battle, one of a united nation.”

Authorities are investigating the case as a potential terror attack and tightened security at Jewish sites.

