Zelenskiy Says Kursk Operation Is Going According to Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s operation across the border into Russia’s Kursk region is going to plan, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said at a press briefing.

The incursion, which started in early August, was done to protect Ukraine’s northeast Sumy region and also to capture Russian soldiers who could be used for prisoner swaps, Ukraine’s leader said at a press briefing. The first swap involving those Kursk POWs took place on Saturday.

At an event that marked Ukrainian Independence Day, Zelenskiy reiterated that he wants to restore the nation’s territorial integrity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed four Ukrainian regions 2022, months after launching a full-scale invasion. Kremlin forces don’t fully control any of those areas. Russia illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

