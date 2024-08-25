Israel Says It’s Fired on Lebanon to Prevent Hezbollah Attack

MAYS AL-JABAL, LEBANON - AUGUST 24: An ambulance destroyed in an Israeli strike is seen on August 24, 2024 Mays Al-Jabal, Lebanon. The recent assassination of a Hezbollah military commander in Lebanon, as well as the killing of the political leader of Hamas in Iran, has heightened concerns of a wider regional war between Israel and Iran-backed enemies like Hezbollah. Israel and Hezbollah have traded regular cross-border fire since Oct. 7, although both sides have seemed to calculate their attacks to avoid all-out war. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency after launching a pre-emptive attack on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon, saying it detected preparations for a major assault by the Iranian-backed group on it.

Hezbollah said it has begun an attack on Israel to retaliate against the killing of a Hezbollah commander on July 30. The Israeli military said scores of Hezbollah missiles and rockets had been fired.

Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared a 48-hour state of emergency and the country’s main airport outside Tel Aviv was shut down, with incoming flights directed toward neighboring states.

Israel’s military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said Israel saw Hezbollah preparing to fire missiles and rockets and acted pre-emptively. Israel warned Lebanese civilians in the areas where Hezbollah operates to move out of harm’s way, he said.

“Due to the security situation, the morning departures from Ben Gurion International Airport will be postponed, and will not take off in the next few hours,” the airport authority said. “Flights en route to Ben Gurion will be directed to land at alternative airports in the region.”

The state of emergency will allow the military to set special instructions for the population, limit gatherings and close sites in the relevant places, Gallant said in a statement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called a security cabinet meeting.

In Washington, a Pentagon spokesman, Pat Ryder, said, ‘We continue to closely monitor the situation and have been very clear that the US is postured to support the defense of Israel.” At the same time, he made clear that this is Israel’s operation, referring questions about it to the Israelis.

