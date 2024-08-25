Oil Rises as Israeli Strikes on Lebanon Put Middle East on Edge

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced as the Middle East braced for escalating conflict after Israel launched a pre-emptive strike on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

Brent crude rose above $79 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate climbed to near $75. Israel on Sunday morning sent more than 100 warplanes to take out thousands of Hezbollah missile launchers, to which the militant group responded by firing more than 200 projectiles that did limited damage, according to Israeli officials.

Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran and designated a terrorist organization by the US, said it “concluded” its military operation for the day and that it will continue hostilities with Israel until the country agrees to a cease-fire in Gaza. Significantly, negotiations in Cairo aimed at establishing a pause in the fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militia Hamas commenced as planned on Sunday.

Monday’s move higher has cemented oil’s return to a gain for the year, helped by political risks, and expectations of an imminent cut to interest rates in the US. Fed Chair Powell gave his most decisive signal yet that his inflation-fighting mission has been accomplished at his speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, saying that “the time has come for policy to adjust.”

