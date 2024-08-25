South Korea Sees US by Its Side Regardless of Who Is in White House

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s government isn’t worried about which candidate wins the US presidential election since it expects to work with whoever takes the White House to confront the nuclear threat from North Korea, according to a senior official in Seoul.

Vice Unification Minister Kim Soo Kyung added in an interview with Bloomberg that while it has gotten far harder for North Koreans to escape the repressive state, there has been a jump in the flow of elites defecting to South Korea under Kim Jong Un’s regime.

Ahead of the US vote, some South Koreans have been worried about what they see as an omission in the Democratic Party’s platform when it comes to seeking North Korea’s denuclearization, she said, adding that the alliance between Washington and Seoul is stronger than ever.

“We are not that worried about what happens after the US election,” Kim said Friday, just hours after the Democrats concluded their national convention. Regardless of the outcome, “we are going to deter North Korea’s threat of nuclear weapons based on the strong alliance between two countries,” she said.

North Korea has refused talks with the US since 2019, after three in-person meetings between Kim Jong Un and then-President Donald Trump failed to curb Pyongyang’s atomic ambitions. It then shunned offers from President Joe Biden’s government for talks, while further bolstering its nuclear arsenal to counter what it saw as the “hostile intent” of the US and its political “puppets” in Seoul.

Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have since taken trilateral cooperation to new levels and enhanced joint training on scenarios such as defending against North Korea’s ballistic missiles and hunting for its submarines.

Earlier this month, Yoon made fresh approaches to North Korea, offering aid, dialogue and a path to unification to Pyongyang. But Kim’s regime has remained silent on the proposal.

North Korea’s state media has also rebuffed comments Trump made during the Republican National Convention touting his relationship with leader Kim, saying “we do not care” and warning that its nuclear arsenal stands ready for any US president. Pyongyang sees US policy toward it as remaining hostile regardless of who is in the White House, according to state media.

Kim Jong Un’s regime has also seen far more of its elite defect to South Korea during his 12 years in power compared to that of the rule of his father, Kim Jong Il, who ran the state for about 17 years, the vice unification minister said.

“The number of these elite group defectors is now increasing fast,” she said, adding there were about 10 last year to total around 150 under Kim Jong Un. These include diplomats, business executives and students able to leave the country and then seeking asylum.

The most recent case that came to light was the defection of a senior North Korean diplomat based in Cuba.

The total number of defectors to South Korea has dropped sharply from a peak of 2,914 in 2009 after China and North Korea clamped down on the border and Kim sealed off the country during the Covid-19 pandemic. Through June this year, 105 people defected to South Korea, according to data from the Unification Ministry.

“This means that there is a high demand for defection, but it is really hard, hard to cross the border because North Korea is tightening control,” the vice minister said, referring to the typical route of crossing the border into China and seeking passage to a third country.

“The brokerage fee is skyrocketing because it’s almost impossible to cross,” she said.

Kim Jong Un is also facing a rare test of his rule after flooding in late July devastated a northwest area near the border with China, likely leading to numerous casualties. North Korea has been silent on the death toll, instead focusing on imagery of Kim at the forefront of relief efforts.

“We believe that there is critical damage to the North Korean society and the North Korean authorities are much concerned about it,” the vice minister said.

--With assistance from Shinhye Kang.

