Chinese Defaulter Tus-Holdings May Delay Payment Under Debt Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology park operator Tus-Holdings Co. may not be able to make the first payment under its debt overhaul on time, according to people familiar with the matter, in another setback to its protracted restructuring.

Tus-Holdings, once owned by China’s prestigious Tsinghua University, was originally scheduled on Monday to deliver the payment that includes a so-called consent fee that compensates creditors for accepting debt reorganization, as well as some principal payments, according to the people who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.

Final decisions about the payment have yet to be made, according to one of the people.

A representative for Tus-Holdings didn’t immediately respond to queries from Bloomberg News.

The potential delay comes after Tus-Holdings in July pushed back the settlement date of the restructuring deal by a month to Aug. 26. The latest twist also raises questions about the financial support of the company’s new state-backed shareholders, who were brought in before or after its first default in 2021.

Tus-Holdings’ current restructuring plan involves two dollar bonds with a combined value outstanding of about $900 million. The company’s offer includes raising upfront cash payment for maturity extensions and a higher price for outright partial repayment.

