Guzman y Gomez Profit Beats Forecast in First Earnings Since IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Guzman y Gomez Ltd. reported a surge in full-year profit, outperforming its prospectus forecast after the Mexican-themed fast-food chain’s bumper June debut.

The Sydney-based company reported pro forma net profit after tax of A$5.7 million ($3.9 million) for the 12 months ended June 30, 71% ahead of its prospectus target and up 94% on the prior year, it said in a statement on Tuesday. Global network sales jumped 26% to A$959.7 million, driven by comparable restaurant sales and network expansion.

“Strong sales growth and ongoing margin expansion resulted in significant growth in earnings, exceeding prospectus forecasts,” Co-Chief Executive Officer Steven Marks said in a statement.

The company’s stock has climbed more than 60% since its June 20 listing in Sydney. Shares were sold at A$22 apiece in an initial public offering and rocketed 36% on the first day of trading, posting the biggest gain for an Australian IPO debut larger than $100 million since 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Read: Guzman y Gomez Posts Best Big Australia IPO Debut Since 2021

On a statutory basis, the company widened its net loss to A$13.7 million from A$2.3 million a year ago.

Same-store sales growth in the first seven weeks of the current financial year topped expectations at 7.4%, partly on demand for healthy food options and value menu items, the company said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.