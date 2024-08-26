Japan Scrambles Fighters After Chinese Military Plane Incursion

(Bloomberg) -- Japan scrambled fighter jets to warn off a Chinese military aircraft that briefly entered Japanese territorial airspace on Monday, in what domestic media said was the first incursion of its kind.

A Chinese Y-9 intelligence-gathering aircraft entered Japanese airspace for two minutes from 11.29am local time near the Danjo islands, off Japan’s southernmost main island of Kyushu, the Japanese defense ministry said.

Japan summoned China’s acting ambassador to protest the incident and call for steps to prevent a recurrence, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said.

A flight path published by the Defense Ministry showed the plane circled the area near the Danjo islands before entering Japanese airspace, and then headed back toward the Chinese mainland. Japanese public broadcaster NHK said it was the first confirmed incursion into Japan’s airspace by a Chinese military aircraft.

China had no immediate comment on the incident, which comes after Japanese media reported that a Japanese destroyer sailed into Chinese territorial waters last month despite being warned by Chinese vessels.

Military tension between Japan and China often centers on Japanese-controlled islands in the East China Sea that China also claims. China frequently sends coast guard vessels to patrol nearby.

