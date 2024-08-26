Markets today: Stocks up as Fed fuels bets rally will broaden out

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stands in New York, U.S., on Monday, July 20, 2020.

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks hovered near all-time highs as prospects for lower U.S. Federal Reserve rates rekindled speculation the bull market will broaden out of the high-flying technology space.

Wall Street kicked off the week resuming a pattern of money rotating into small caps and out of the megacap “safety” after Jerome Powell signalled Friday the central bank will slash borrowing costs in September. U.S. inflation figures this week are expected to reinforce that outlook, with the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation projected to come very close to the two per cent goal.

Fed Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin says he still sees upside risks for inflation, though he supports “dialing down” interest rates in the face of a cooling labour market. Orders placed with U.S. factories for business equipment declined in July and the prior month’s gain was revised lower, suggesting firms are more guarded about investment.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent. The Russell 2000 Index climbed 0.7 per cent. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.78 per cent.

Oil advanced after an Israeli strike on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon raised tensions in the Middle East and Libya’s eastern government said it will halt exports.

Key events this week:

• China industrial profits, Tuesday

• Germany GDP, Tuesday

• U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

• Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

• Fed’s Raphael Bostic and Christopher Waller speak, Wednesday

• Eurozone consumer confidence, Thurrsday

• U.S. GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

• Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

• Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

• Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Friday

• U.S. personal income, spending, PCE; U. Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

• The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

• The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

• The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

• The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

• The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%

• Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.2%

• The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.7%

Currencies

• The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

• The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1159

• The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3198

• The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 144.12 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

• Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $63,752.73

• Ether fell 1.4% to $2,732.76

Bonds

• The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.78%

• Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.23%

• Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.91%

Commodities

• West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.4% to $77.41 a barrel

• Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,524.67 an ounce

