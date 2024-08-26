Militants Attack in Pakistan’s Southwest Kills 23 People

(Bloomberg) -- Unidentified militants killed 23 people in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province on Monday, according to the interior ministry in Islamabad.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack and vowed to track down the militants, the statement said, without giving details.

The attackers blocked the highway in the Rarasham district of Musakhail and killed the passengers after offloading them from trucks and buses they were traveling in, Dawn newspaper reports, citing Assistant Commissioner Najeeb Kakar.

