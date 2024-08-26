Modi’s Popularity Dips in New Poll, as Opposition Leader Gains

(Bloomberg) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the most popular choice as leader of the country, although his support has steadily dropped in favor of the opposition’s Rahul Gandhi, a new survey showed, largely mirroring recent election results.

Some 49% of respondents in the latest “Mood of the Nation” survey picked Modi as leader, down 6 points from February, according to the bi-annual survey conducted by India Today magazine in association with polling agency C-Voter. Gandhi’s popularity rose by 8 points to 22.4%.

About 40,591 respondents were surveyed nationwide between July 15 and Aug. 10, with results also taking into account input from 95,872 interviews from CVoter’s regular weekly tracker.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party lost its majority in the parliament in recent elections, forcing the prime minister to rely on coalition partners to form a government. The BJP along with its alliance partners won 293 of the 543 seats in the lower house of the parliament, the Lok Sabha.

The Mood of the Nation survey showed the BJP-led coalition would marginally improve its tally to 299 seats if elections were held now. The opposition Indian National Congress party would also improve its performance, the survey showed.

