New Rules Shut Jokowi’s Son Out of Indonesia’s Regional Election

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s election commission issued new rules that effectively end any remaining chance for President Joko Widodo’s youngest son to run in November’s regional elections, the prospect of which contributed to widespread protests last week.

The regulations, published late Sunday, are in line with an Aug. 20 Constitutional Court ruling that rejected a petition to ease a rule that candidates be aged at least 30 at the time of nomination. They also ensure smaller parties can run in the regional election.

Jakarta and other major cities were rocked by protests last Thursday after lawmakers tried to overturn the Constitutional Court ruling, in an apparent bid to let Jokowi’s youngest son seek office this year. Legislators retreated after tens of thousands of people took to the streets, but there were smaller demonstrations outside the election commission on Friday and Sunday.

The protests showed Indonesians are becoming uncomfortable with the revival of political dynasties. Jokowi’s oldest son will become vice president in November thanks to a 2023 Constitutional Court ruling, overseen by the president’s brother-in-law, that eased age requirements and allowed him to be President-elect Prabowo Subianto’s running mate.

Prabowo, who was himself the son-in-law of former dictator Suharto, on Saturday denounced politicians with an “endless thirst for power,” the Jakarta Post reported, citing a speech in Jakarta.

The president-elect didn’t name anyone, and also guaranteed he would not intervene in the regional elections.

Sunday’s rules, announced after the commission secured approval from parliament, effectively block Kaesang Pangarep, Jowoki’s youngest son, from joining the regional election when candidate registration begins on Tuesday. He had been expected to run for deputy governor of Central Java, one of the country’s most populous provinces.

The rules potentially also allow Anies Baswedan, a prominent critic of the president, to seek the governorship of Jakarta. Some critics argued that parliament’s move to revise election laws last week were also aimed at preventing Anies, the city’s former governor and a front-runner in opinion polls, from running.

