Nike Push in China to Include Tour With NBA Stars Doncic, Tatum

(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc.’s Jordan brand said it’s taking several of its top sponsored athletes on a tour of China in a new push to promote its product lines in the crucial growth market.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum from the Boston Celtics, who all have signature sneakers with the Jordan brand, will take part in the trip set for this fall, along with the Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero.

The National Basketball Association stars will attend a series of events in Beijing and Shanghai in what the Jordan brand is calling a “significant cultural experience,” a representative for the brand said. Tour details have yet to be released.

Management is leaning on Jordan to help revitalize its business in China, where the world’s largest sportswear company has stumbled in recent years, hurt by an economic slowdown and rising consumer nationalism that has nudged shoppers toward domestic labels such as Li Ning and Anta Sports Products.

Nike and its rivals have a history of bringing their top endorsers to China in order to connect with consumers. Michael Jordan himself visited in 2004 soon after his retirement, making appearances at the Great Wall and a high school basketball championship game. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is going to China this September to boost his athletic-wear brand with Under Armour.

In March, the Jordan brand opened a new World of Flight flagship store in a trendy Beijing neighborhood, bringing in executives from abroad to oversee the vital debut.

“The Jordan brand is one of Nike’s growth drivers moving forward,” Sarah Mensah, president of the Jordan brand, said at the time. “We’re mindful of the importance of our role.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.