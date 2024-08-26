PBOC Holds Policy Rate Steady After Warning on Bond Rally

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank left a key interest rate unchanged, keeping a lid on a bond frenzy as it stays patient in supporting the economy.

The People’s Bank of China kept the rate on its one-year policy loans, or the medium-term lending facility, at 2.3%, after a slashing the rate by 20 basis points in July. Meanwhile, the central bank withdrew a net 101 billion yuan ($14 billion) from the banking system this month, as 401 billion yuan of the loans expired on August 15.

The net withdrawal is “indicating that the PBOC is keeping reasonably ample and balanced liquidity and preventing excessive liquidity in order to curb the bond bulls,” said Bruce Pang, chief economist for Greater China at Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

The decision underscores Beijing’s cautious approach in supporting the economy, even as China reported a rare contraction in bank loans amid weak demand. The PBOC has been walking a fine line of stimulating growth and cooling a government-bond buying spree to limit financial risks in recent months.

The one-year liquidity operation has been delayed by the PBOC this month from the previous 15th every month. That’s part of the central bank’s overhaul of its policy rate system that seeks to gradually downplay the MLF and pivot to using the short-term rate to guide markets like its global peers.

In an announcement last week, Chinese banks also kept the benchmark lending rates flat for August, wary of potentially smaller profit margins. There’s still room for China to lower borrowing costs going forward, according to an official newspaper report.

China has initiated stress tests with financial institutions on their bond investments, to make sure they can handle any market volatility should a record-breaking rally reverse, according to a Monday report by a central bank-backed newspaper.

In order to keep liquidity ample at the end of the month, the central bank on Monday also injected 471 billion yuan of short-term cash via seven-day reverse repurchase agreements, it said in a statement.

