Temu Owner PDD’s Sales Disappoint After Global Expansion Slows

(Bloomberg) -- PDD Holdings Inc. reported weaker-than-expected sales, a sign that Temu’s growth is falling short of investors’s heightened expectations.

The Chinese-owned e-commerce platform reported revenue of 97.1 billion yuan ($13.6 billion) in the June quarter, versus the average analyst estimate of 100 billion yuan. Net income was 32 billion yuan, compared to a projected 27.5 billion yuan. PDD share price fell as much as 12% in pre-market trading in New York.

“In the past quarter, our revenue growth rate slowed quarter-on-quarter. Looking ahead, revenue growth will inevitably face pressure due to intensified competition and external challenges,” said Liu Jun, PDD’s vice president of finance said in a statement. “Profitability will also likely to be impacted as we continue to invest resolutely.”

PDD has been spending big on e-commerce business Temu to drive its global presence and escape an ailing Chinese economy that’s dragged down by a prolonged real estate slump and high youth unemployment. But executives have kept a lid on Temu’s performance as the competition is becoming cutthroat.

PDD faced backlash in July when hundreds of merchants staged a rally outsides of its offices in southern China. They protested what they called unfair penalties that Temu’s owner was increasingly levying as they felt PDD was squeezing them for profit.

Temu is also encountering growing regulatory scrutiny following its meteoric rise. The European Union is working on a proposal to close an import tax loophole for cheap goods bought online, a move that would primarily target Chinese retailers including Temu, Bloomberg News has reported.

Still, PDD’s global expansion strategy has started to pay off in some ways. Temu has quickly became one of the most downloaded US apps after a splashy debut in 2022. It’s since begun to challenge fellow Chinese online shopping giant Shein, and even Amazon.com Inc. in certain segments. PDD founder Colin Huang this year has also become China’s richest person with a $49.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

In China, PDD has gained ground in recent years against traditional retailers like Alibaba and JD.com Inc. with its low-pricing strategy, while adopting aggressive promotional campaigns to fend off upstarts such as ByteDance Ltd.’s Douyin and Kuaishou Technology.

