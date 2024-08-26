Typhoon Shanshan Heads for Japan as Railways Warn of Disruptions

(Bloomberg) -- Typhoon Shanshan is expected to approach Japan’s southern island of Kyushu on Tuesday or Wednesday, with railway operators warning of disruptions.

The storm was located south of the nation’s main islands and headed west-northwest at 20 kilometers (12 miles) an hour, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in a noon local time update. People in affected areas should make preparations for power and water outages, and check the latest information for impact to transportation, the JMA and the transport ministry said at a press conference on Monday.

Japanese railway firms have warned people that operations could be affected by the storm. Kyushu Railway Co. said that services could be suspended from Tuesday, depending on the course of the typhoon and its strength. Central Japan Railway Co. also said that the Tokaido bullet train, which connects Tokyo to western parts of the country, could see disruptions.

Shanshan could cost Japanese insurers more than ¥100 billion ($690 million) if it directly hits the island of Shikoku and the city of Hiroshima, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steven Lam said in a note on Monday. Enki Research earlier said that damages could total $6 billion to $10 billion.

