Biden’s Top Security Adviser Lands in China for Official Talks

(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden’s top national security aide Jake Sullivan arrived in Beijing for a three-day visit as the world’s two largest economies seek to manage their rivalry through dialogue.

Sullivan landed in the Chinese capital on Tuesday as the first US national security adviser to visit China since 2016. He is expected to meet the country’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, over two days of talks and meals in the outskirts of Beijing.

The US official is expected to raise concerns over China’s continued backing of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine and restate Washington’s positions on the South China Sea and Taiwan.

President Xi Jinping’s officials will bring up issues related to Taiwan and broach US measures against Beijing including tariffs, export controls and sanctions, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Beijing has long complained about US efforts to cut off China from high tech, including semiconductors, and about the White House’s moves to work with allies on security and economic issues.

Sullivan and Wang have met face-to-face every few months as part of Biden’s push to keep open lines of communication despite friction with China.

Sullivan’s trip comes months before the US presidential race in November that pits Vice President Kamala Harris against former President Donald Trump. Sullivan will aim to make clear he won’t speak for the next administration, whoever may win, Bloomberg News earlier reported, citing a senior US official who asked not to be named.

The White House official is likely trying to “Trump-proof” the groundwork he’s laid to stabilize ties with China, Josef Gregory Mahoney, a professor of international relations at Shanghai’s East China Normal University, said ahead of the visit.

“Sullivan wants to consolidate now,” he added, “and do so in ways that withstand a new administration and without provoking an unacceptable conflict in the meantime.”

