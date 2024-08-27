Fortescue’s Profit Edges Up as It Shrugs Off China Downturn

An autonomous vehicle transport ore into a crusher at the Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. Cloudbreak mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, Australia, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Chinese demand for Australian iron ore will remain strong despite the nations disappointing post-pandemic recovery, according to Fortescue Metals, the worlds fourth-biggest producer. Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Ltd.’s full-year profit rose 3%, as the fourth-largest iron ore miner weathered a slowdown in demand for the steelmaking material from biggest customer China.

Underlying net income for the year to June was $5.68 billion, Fortescue said in a stock exchange filing Wednesday. The result fell short of analyst estimates of a $6.12 billion profit. Fortescue will pay a dividend of 89 Australian cents per share.

The result caps a tumultuous period for billionaire and Chairman Andrew Forrest, who in July was forced to dramatically scale back his plans to transform Fortescue into a green hydrogen heavyweight. The Perth-based company has also been hit by an exodus of senior executives, while a train derailment and poor weather hampered shipments from its Pilbara iron ore projects.

Fortescue remains committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2030, Forrest said in the statement.

“As we decarbonize Fortescue, we have reflected this focus through our commitment to developing four global green hydrogen projects,” Forrest said. The projects are in the US, Australia, Norway and Brazil, he said.

Fortescue’s goal of producing 15 million tons of green hydrogen a year by 2030 was last month put on hold until high electricity prices fall, with activity on the technology being slowed down across the board. The company said it would cut about 700 jobs.

Green hydrogen — produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen molecules using renewable energy — is yet to be commercially produced anywhere in the world. Fortescue has been making a relatively small amount at a plant in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and last year made a final investment decision on three other projects at a cost of around $750 million.

Fortescue is less diversified than its iron ore peers, which have portfolios spanning a range of commodities. A slowdown in China’s economy due to lower steel demand in its property sector may weigh on iron ore prices in the coming years, according to fellow miner BHP Group Ltd., which posted its own earnings Tuesday.

In December, the company’s rail operations were hit after extreme heat caused a main export line to nearly buckle causing a train to slip from the tracks scattering ore cars.

Fortescue’s financial performance in the period “was impacted through inflationary pressures, an increase in strip ratio and cost impacts from the recovery from the derailment,” the company said Wednesday. It shipped 191.6 million tons of iron ore during the period, it said.

