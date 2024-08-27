JD.com to Repurchase as Much as $5 Billion of Its Shares

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese online retailer JD.com Inc. plans to buy back as much as $5 billion of its shares, seeking to reward shareholders after a decline in its stock over the past three years.

The new repurchase plan, effective from September, includes its US-traded stock and will run through August 2027, the company said Tuesday in a statement. The shares climbed more than 5% in pre-market trading in New York, recouping losses after Temu-owner PDD Holdings Inc. on Monday surprised investors with an unusually gloomy outlook that sent e-commerce stocks cratering.

