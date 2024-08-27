Malaysia Plan to License Social Media Platforms Sparks Pushback

The Petronas Twin Towers, center, in Malaysia, on Friday, March 22, 2024. Malaysia is expected to release CPI figures on March 25.

(Bloomberg) -- A technology industry group that includes Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google urged Malaysia to pause its plan to regulate media and messaging platforms, saying the move lacked transparency and engagement.

The proposed regulation will adversely impact innovation, hinder ongoing investments and deter future ones because of its complexity and compliance costs, the Asia Internet Coalition said in an open letter to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday. It asked the government to work with the industry to address its concerns.

From next year, any major messaging and social media service providers operating without a license from the government will face legal action, the Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Commission said on Aug. 1. The move is meant to combat rising cases of cybercrime, including online fraud and gambling, as well as cyberbullying and sexual crimes against children, it said.

The MCMC said it was considering measures to enhance user data protection, improve content moderation and restrict children under 13 from accessing platforms. But the AIC said there had been no formal public consultation on the matter before the government unveiled the plan.

“The industry stands ready to work together on these critical issues, but it is essential that the collaboration is grounded in transparency, fairness and reasonable timelines to ensure an effective and sustainable outcome for all stakeholders,” AIC Managing Director Jeff Paine said in the open letter.

The AIC pulled an earlier version of the letter off its website, after member Grab Holdings Ltd. said it wasn’t consulted on the matter. The original letter included a list of AIC’s member companies, information that’s available on the group’s website.

