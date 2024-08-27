Ukraine Says Russia Moved Troops To Kursk From Front

(Bloomberg) -- Russia has redeployed some of its troops from southern Ukraine to help fight off Kyiv’s incursion into Kursk region, Ukraine army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said, adding the operation has seen “some success.”

Russia moved about 30,000 of its troops to Kursk region, Syrskyi told journalists Tuesday at a news conference, though he didn’t clarify how many of these forces were redeployed from Ukraine.

Syrskyi said that Moscow is still keeping its most capable soldiers for its push into the Donetsk region in Ukraine’s east where it seeks to capture the town of Pokrovsk, an important logistics hub for Kyiv’s forces.

The Kremlin intends to seize the entire Donetsk region, which it illegally annexed almost two years without controlling the whole area.

Kyiv continues its incursion in the Kursk region of Russia, which caught Moscow off guard and has prompted tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes. One of the operation’s aims was to force Russia to move its troops from Pokrovsk axis to Kursk, Syrskyi said.

Ukraine’s military chief said that Kyiv now controls almost 1,300 square kilometers (502 square miles) and 100 settlements in Kursk region, where it has captured 594 Russian soldiers.

The fact that Putin didn’t order his forces invading Ukraine to redeploy to Kursk to dislodge the Ukrainian assault shows that Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t care about protecting his population or borders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Saturday.

Russia continued its bombardment of Ukraine on Tuesday with drone and missile strikes, after Monday attack, which the country’s air defence said was the biggest since the start of the war. Both attacks damaged energy infrastructure and caused blackouts across the country.

--With assistance from Kateryna Chursina and Olesia Safronova.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.