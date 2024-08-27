Starmer Warns of ‘Painful’ Budget to Rebuild UK Public Finances

(Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer warned that his government’s October budget statement will be “painful” and ask the people to accept “short-term pain for long-term gain,” as the prime minister used his first major speech in office to lay the ground for likely tax rises as he seeks to rebuild UK public finances.

“Things are worse than we ever imagined,” Starmer said in the televised address in Downing Street on Tuesday. “I didn’t cater for a £22 billion black hole” in the county’s finances, he said, blaming the situation on what he called “14 years of rot” under the last Conservative government.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is due to deliver her budget statement on Oct. 30. Soon after Labour’s landslide election win in July, she warned that she had uncovered a “black hole” and signaled she may have to raise taxes at the budget in the autumn to help balance the books.

