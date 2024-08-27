Ukraine to Brief NATO on Wednesday on Air Defense, Status of War

A member of Ukraine's Anti-air unit points to the direction of a Russian reconnaissance drone near Marinka, Ukraine.

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine will hold a meeting with ambassadors from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Wednesday to discuss the current situation in the country.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called a meeting of the so-called NATO-Ukraine Council at Kyiv’s request.

“Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is expected to brief allies via video-link on the battlefield situation and priority capability needs,” NATO Spokeswoman Farah Dakhlallah said in an emailed statement. “NATO Allies have delivered substantial support to Ukraine’s air defense and they are committed to further bolstering Ukraine’s defenses.”

On Monday, Ukraine faced the biggest air attack since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. The embattled country has recently been hit by waves of Russian strikes against civilians and infrastructure, particularly energy-related.

