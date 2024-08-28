China’s Bocom Plans Rare Interim Dividend as Profits Slide

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Communications Co., one of China’s largest state-owned lenders, announced its first interim dividend in more than a decade despite a decline in profits.

The Shanghai-based bank, part owned by HSBC Holdings Plc, declared a payout of 13.5 billion yuan ($1.9 billion), or 0.182 yuan a share, according to a filing Wednesday, marking its first semi-annual distribution since 2010. Net income for the six months ended June 30 fell 1.6% to 45.3 billion yuan.

Bocom’s move came after the securities regulator last year encouraged listed firms to raise their cash payouts to boost investor returns as stocks slumped. That has prompted companies including the biggest state lenders to consider interim dividends even as they battle sharp contractions in margins and rising bad loans amid a sluggish domestic economy.

The results kickstarted the earnings season for China’s mega banks, with Bank of China Ltd., Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., China Construction Bank Corp. and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. reporting later in the week.

All of the big five state lenders said earlier this month they plan to hold board meetings to consider an interim dividend. Bank shares have surged to multi-year highs this year on payout bets and state support as yields on the country’s sovereign bonds have tumbled near record lows.

Bocom shares hit the highest since July 2015 earlier this month in Shanghai. The shares slid 1.1% in Shanghai on Wednesday.

The cash dividend is still subject to approval and expected to be distributed in January.

Still, their room for more distribution will be capped as combined profits at China’s commercial lenders edged up only 0.4% in the first half, the slowest pace since 2020, according to the banking regulator.

The sector’s net interest margin tumbled to a record low of 1.54% as of end-June, well below the 1.8% threshold regarded as necessary to maintain reasonable profitability.

Margins are set to slide further amid more central bank easing, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, while loan growth could also slow to a high-single digit from double digits.

Net interest margin at Bocom narrowed to 1.29% at end-June from 1.31% a year earlier. Its non-performing loan ratio dropped to 1.32% as of June from 1.33% in December, though total bad loans balance rose. The ratio for the property sector eased to 4.97% from 4.99%.

Higher dividend distribution could also erode capital buffers at the systemically important banks which are already rushing to issue debt to plug a $224 billion so-called loss absorbency shortfall before end of the year to meet regulatory requirements.

ICBC and BOC had each sold 40 billion yuan of total loss absorbing capacity bonds in May, while CCB sold 50 billion yuan of the debt in August.

Bocom, in which HSBC owns about 19%, has only paid interim dividends three times before during 2008-2010.



