Japan Braces for Typhoon Shanshan as Half-Meter of Rain Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- Typhoon Shanshan is barreling toward southern Japan, with the weather agency weighing whether to issue its highest alert as the system brings strong winds and could dump as much as a half-meter (20 inches) of rain.

The storm, currently south of Kyushu island, had maximum sustained winds near its center of 95 knots (176 kilometers) an hour, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in an update. It’s forecast to approach southern Kyushu through to Thursday, before making landfall, the agency said.

The JMA will consider issuing an emergency warning in some areas given the scope for strong winds, waves, and a storm surge in Kagoshima, the prefecture at the island’s southern tip, it said. The southern part of Kyushu may get 500 millimeters of rain in the 24 hours through to 6 a.m on Thursday.

Shanshan has been churning toward Japan at a slow pace this week, leading to long periods of rain and winds in impacted areas, the weather agency said.

Transport operators are already taking precautionary measures. Japan Airlines Co. said it would cancel 112 domestic flights on Wednesday, and a further 60 on Thursday. All Nippon Airways Co. said 80 flights would be canceled.

Kyushu Railway Co. said it would adjust some local services between Wednesday and Thursday. Central Japan Railway Co. said the Tokaido bullet train may be impacted between Friday and Saturday — the service connects Tokyo, the capital, on the neighboring main island of Honshu, to western parts of the country.

Kyushu Electric Power Co., which provides power to region, said it will halt two units at its Ohira pumped-storage power station on Wednesday. More than 12,000 buildings in Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures have been hit by power outages, according to Kyushu Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Co.

