Prudential New Business Profit Falls 1.4%, Led by China, HK

Hong Kong is seeing an influx of professionals from mainland Chinas finance and tech sectors who are disillusioned with their career and salary prospects across the border. Many are trying to make a living and stay in the city by peddling insurance products, giving a boost to a once-sleepy industry.

(Bloomberg) -- Prudential Plc reported a 1.4% drop in new business profit for the first half, hit by slower sales in mainland China, Hong Kong and Indonesia.

The profitability measure of new policies sold totaled $1.47 billion, down from $1.49 billion a year earlier, the group said in an exchange statement on Wednesday. That compared with the $1.46 billion average estimate of 10 analysts compiled by the company.

The results underscore the challenge to maintain Prudential’s growth targets, as the effects of pent-up demand unleashed last year after China’s reopening begin to fade. Chief Executive Officer Anil Wadhwani has been on a mission to reinvigorate the insurer, which has lagged behind rival AIA Group Ltd. in new business growth and share price performance.

Wadhwani unveiled a plan a year ago to more than double full-year new business profit to $5.4 billion by 2027 versus 2022, implying 20% annual growth. The company announced in late June that it plans to buy back $2 billion worth of shares by mid-2026.

Shares of Prudential fell 2.2% in Hong Kong on Wednesday afternoon, taking this year’s decline to 22%. AIA is down about 19% this year, while the Hang Seng Finance index has climbed 5.3%.

New business profit of its China venture Citic Prudential Life tumbled by a third from a year earlier on an actual exchange rate basis, the statement showed. Sales slid 18%, hit by new regulations on expense controls for bancassurance distribution.

The venture has been shifting its product mix toward more profitable annuity and longer-premium payment term insurance policies. Amid a domestic economic slowdown and falling local interest rates, Chinese authorities have also issued new rules curbing guaranteed investment returns on savings-type policies, prompting its China venture to reprice them.

In Hong Kong, sales declined 7% while new business profit dropped 2.8% against the high base last year, when the resumption of quarantine-free travel unleashed pent-up demand from mainland Chinese visitors to buy insurance in the former British colony.

Sales in Indonesia tumbled 29%, with a 23% fall in new business profit, reflecting an industrywide slowdown and “short-term challenges” in its own agency business, the insurer said.

Adjusted operating profit rose 5.6% to $1.54 billion, after stripping out exchange-rate and equity-market swings. Prudential declared an interim dividend of 6.84 cents, 9% higher than a year earlier.

