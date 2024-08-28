Sullivan Meets With China’s Top Diplomat to Steady Ties

(Bloomberg) -- US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met again for talks aimed at managing the two nations’ contentious relationship.

The pair are sitting down Wednesday at a lakeside hotel on the outskirts of Beijing. They also met Tuesday for a few hours and had a working dinner.

The discussions will cover a wide range of difficult issues, including Beijing’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine and Washington’s tech curbs on China. Both sides have expressed a desire to stabilize relations that frayed during the Biden administration.

Sullivan is the first US national security advisor to visit China since 2016. His trip comes months before the US presidential vote in November that pits Vice President Kamala Harris against former President Donald Trump. While both candidates are set to maintain a tough stance on the world’s No. 2 economy, the Republican has threatened a blanket 60% tariff on Chinese exports.

Sullivan will aim to make clear he won’t speak for the next administration, whoever may win, Bloomberg News earlier reported, citing a senior US official who asked not to be named.

Sullivan is expected to raise concerns over China’s continued backing of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine and restate Washington’s positions on the South China Sea and Taiwan, where Beijing has territorial disputes. On Tuesday, Admiral Samuel Paparo, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, said the US was willing to accompany Philippine vessels during resupply missions in the disputed South China Sea amid recurring confrontations with Chinese ships.

President Xi Jinping’s officials will bring up issues related to Taiwan — the self-ruled island China claims as its own — and broach US measures against Beijing including tariffs, export controls and sanctions, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Beijing has long complained about US efforts to cut off China from advanced tech, including semiconductors, and about the White House’s moves to work with allies on security and economic issues. Canada announced it will impose tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, aluminum and steel hours before Sullivan arrived in Beijing.

Sullivan and Wang have met face-to-face every few months as part of President Joe Biden’s push to keep open lines of communication despite friction with China, in a mechanism known as the “strategic channel.”

