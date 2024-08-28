Typhoon Shanshan Hits Japan’s Coast, Dumping Torrential Rain

A man holds his umbrella in the wind outside Hakata station in Fukuoka, Japan, on Aug. 29, 2024. Photographer: Yuichi Yamazaki/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Typhoon Shanshan has crossed Japan’s coast as a Category 2 storm on the southern island of Kyushu, with the slow-moving weather system lashing the area with torrential rain.

The storm made landfall in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima about 8 a.m. local time Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Earlier in the morning, it had maximum sustained winds of 95 knots (176 kilometers) an hour near its center.

The JMA issued its highest emergency warning for Kagoshima prefecture on Wednesday.

The southern Kyushu area could see a record-breaking amount of rain, exceeding 1,000 millimeters, the JMA said earlier. Shanshan was a “rare typhoon” in terms of its strength approaching Japan, an agency official said Wednesday.

More than 240,000 buildings across the seven prefectures in Kyushu have been hit by power outages, according to Kyushu Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Co.

Japan’s carmakers have been affected by the storm. Toyota Motor Corp. is suspending operations at all of its 14 plants from Wednesday evening to at least Thursday morning, while Nissan Motor Co. is halting two plants in Kyushu from Thursday morning until Friday morning. Honda Motor Co. suspended a plant for Thursday and Friday.

Transportation has been disrupted by the storm. Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. have both canceled flights between Wednesday and Friday. Kyushu Railway Co. said it will suspend or adjust schedules for some bullet train services in the region between Thursday and Friday.

Central Japan Railway Co. said the Tokaido bullet train — which connects Tokyo to western part of the country — may be impacted from Thursday into the weekend depending on the course of the storm.

