China’s Yuan Erases 2024 Losses Amid Broad Dollar Weakness

(Bloomberg) -- China’s onshore yuan advanced to erase its losses this year on bets capital will flow back to the country, with the Federal Reserve expected to kick-start its policy easing cycle next month.

The currency rose as much as 0.5% to 7.0905 per dollar, a level unseen since December. Supporting the yuan are wagers the dollar will stay weak as potential interest rate cuts by the Fed prompt corporates to repatriate their foreign-exchange holdings to the domestic market.

The move would be welcomed by the People’s Bank of China, as it would give it more room to ease monetary policy without worrying about a vicious cycle of a sinking currency and capital outflows. For most of the past year, Beijing had been trying to prevent the yuan from sliding rapidly, as its bleak economic prospects and a wide yield discount to the US weighed on sentiment.

On top of a weaker dollar, the Chinese currency was also boosted by an unwinding of a once crowded strategy that involved traders borrowing the yuan cheaply and selling it against a higher-yielding exchange rate.

“There is the potential for more near-term appreciation if we start to see herd behaviour among exporters emerge,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “That 7.10 level is a key one as a clear break really opens up a large gap all the way toward 7.00.”

