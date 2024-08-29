Emerging Stocks Extend Drop as Nvidia Dampens AI Outlook

The Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. Nvidia Corp. is scheduled to release earnings figures on August 28. Photographer: Loren Elliott/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging market stocks extended their decline on waning optimism about the AI-driven tech rally while developing currencies mostly advanced against the dollar.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index dropped 0.3%, the third consecutive day of losses, led by shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. and Samsung Electronics Co. The technology sector is following Nvidia Corp., which posted strong results but presented a weaker-than-expected outlook.

The MSCI emerging FX gauge, tracking total currency returns including interest income, was up 0.3%, with the South African rand and Malaysian ringgit strengthening about 0.7% against the dollar.

The sentiment now is “for a bit of risk on” as recent data suggests a soft landing for the world largest economy that could allow the Federal Reserve to start lowering interest rates, according to Andre Botha, a senior trader at TreasuryOne Ltd. in Johannesburg.

“The world isn’t going pear-shaped and there’s no recession around, and no financial shock,” Botha said. “And that leads to the weakness in the US dollar, which bodes well for the rand. But in saying that as well, things can shift on a dime here.”

The Mexican peso has been paring losses in the past two days, but it remains more than 2.5% weaker against the greenback this week on concerns about the government moving closer to gaining the supermajority needed to change the country’s constitution.

The peso gained some ground on Wednesday after a senior ruling party official said lawmakers won’t rush a controversial proposal to overhaul the country’s judiciary, although it trimmed the rally later in the session.

“We could well see the peso benefiting from reassuring statements in the short term, but we continue to see little upside potential for Mexico’s currency in the medium term,” Michael Pfister, a currency analyst at Commerzbank AG, said in a note.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.