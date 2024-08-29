Huawei Revenue Jumps After Eating Apple’s Market Share in China

(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co.’s revenue grew for the sixth straight quarter after its smartphones gained market share in China at Apple Inc.’s expense.

The Chinese networking and electronics leader posted a revenue of 239 billion yuan ($33.6 billion) in the June quarter, up 33.7% from a year earlier, according to calculations based on company’s six-month financial figures.

Implied net profit was 35.5 billion yuan, a drop of 18.6% from a year ago when Huawei recorded one-time gains from divestments. The company sold mobile maker Honor Device Co. to a consortium in 2020 and parts of its server business in 2021, with proceeds from both paid out in installments.

The Shenzhen-based company’s smartphone shipments rose by 50% last quarter as it and other local players like Vivo and Xiaomi Corp. beat out Apple, which dropped to sixth place among handset makers in China, according to market tracker IDC. Apple’s sales in China fell 6.5% in the June quarter, missing Wall Street projections, even as overall shipments in China grew.

Huawei’s next flagship Mate 70 will be closed watched for any processor upgrades when the device is introduced later this year. The Mate 60 roiled US policymakers when it debuted a China-made 7-nanometer chip a year ago, despite US-imposed sanctions and export controls geared to stem advances in China’s chip technologies.

The company’s automotive unit, which offers self-driving technology to electric vehicle makers, earned a revenue of 10 billion yuan as of early July, according to a report by Chinese media outlet, more than the combined revenue in the previous two years. Huawei didn’t provide a breakdown of its sales.

