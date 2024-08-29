Russia Detains Ex-Deputy Defense Minister Popov on Fraud Charge

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Investigative Committee accused former Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Popov of fraud linked to the construction of Patriot Park outside Moscow.

Popov was detained and faces as long as 10 years in prison if convicted, the state-run Tass news service reported Thursday.

He is the third deputy to former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to be arrested in recent months amid a widening probe into alleged corruption. Popov was dismissed from his post in June a month after President Vladimir Putin replaced Shoigu with former First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement that it was examining the legality of properties worth more than 500 million rubles ($5.5 million) belonging to Popov and his family in Moscow and the surrounding region as well as in Russia’s Krasnodar region.

