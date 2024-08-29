Sullivan, Xi Hold First Talks to Steady Ties Before US Election

(Bloomberg) -- Top White House official Jake Sullivan began his first one-on-one talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as both sides seek to stabilize ties ahead of the US election in November.

President Joe Biden’s national security advisor sat down with the Chinese leader on Thursday afternoon in Beijing, hours after emerging from a rare meeting with a top Chinese army general that he’d called “very important” for conflict management.

The world’s largest economies are trying to put guardrails on their relationship, as Beijing braces for a turbulent period in US politics where the only guarantee is another tough-on-China president. That vote takes place against a backdrop of rising military tensions, as China clashes with US treaty ally the Philippines, and Russia’s war in Ukraine drags into a third year.

Xi’s meeting with Sullivan will give the Chinese leader a chance to grill the architect of US tech curbs on Washington’s global campaign to block China from advanced chips. Beijing has accused America of trying to contain its economic rise with curbs that Biden says are aimed at ensuring national security.

Sullivan earlier agreed with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi to set up a call between their leaders in the coming weeks. That could pave the way for a final Xi-Biden meeting just days after the American election, at multilateral events in Peru and Brazil that both presidents have previously attended.

US and Chinese officials also nailed down commitments this week visit for a flurry of talks in the final months of the Biden administration. John Podesta, the US senior adviser to the president for international climate policy, is set to meet next week with Chinese counterpart Liu Zhenmin.

Long-stalled calls between US and Chinese military commanders were also penciled into the diary during Sullivan’s three-day trip, along with talks between commerce officials from both sides in Tianjin next month to address trade policy concerns.

Hours before Sullivan arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, Canada said it would impose tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, aluminum and steel. The US Trade Representative is expected in the coming days to determine when the country will begin charging previously announced tariffs on Chinese EVs and batteries after delaying an original start date of August 1.

Sullivan and Wang have met every few months since tensions flared early last year over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that drifted over the US. The pair discussed a range of thorny issues hampering ties at a lakeside resort on the outskirts of Beijing.

China’s territorial claims over self-ruled Taiwan and in the South China Sea were on the agenda, along with Beijing’s ongoing support for the Kremlin’s war machine despite US warnings of sanctions for Chinese banks.

Wang called on Washington to stop suppressing China’s trade and technological development, calling US claims of Chinese overcapacity an excuse for protectionism that hurts the world’s green transition, according to Beijing’s readout.

Sullivan raised concerns about China’s “unfair trade policies and non-market economic practices,” the White House said, referring to claims unfair state subsidies have given Chinese firms an advantage.

--With assistance from Josh Xiao and Colum Murphy.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.