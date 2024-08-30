Bharat Petroleum in Talks for $3.8 Billion Loan for Refinery

Oil tanker trucks outside an oil refinery operated by Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Oil prices need to fall to levels of around $80 a barrel to be good for consumers, Indias Oil Minister Hardeep Puri said, adding that the third largest consumer in the world will continue to buy where it finds the best prices.

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp. is in talks with lenders to raise about 320 billion rupees ($3.8 billion), according to people familiar with the matter, in what could be the biggest local-currency loan in the country this year.

The state-run oil company has already received expressions of interest, with the nation’s largest lender, State Bank of India, set to lead the transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

The proposed deal would help the expansion of one of India’s biggest refiners at a time when the country is boosting its petrochemical capacity to keep pace with growing plastics consumption. The heightened interests among banks also reflect their eagerness to increase lending to large corporates, broadening their credit business beyond small to midsize companies.

Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India are some of the other lenders on the 15-year loan, and more may join, the people said. It may be priced around 8.4% level, one of the people said.

The loan will be used for the company’s expansion of its Bina refinery in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, the people said. BPCL is investing 490 billion rupees to build an ethylene cracker plant at the refinery.

If the deal materializes, it would be the country’s largest rupee-denominated loan in 2024 so far, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd., the investment banking unit of the State Bank of India, is the adviser to the loan deal, the people said.

A representative for BPCL and the banks didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

--With assistance from Saikat Das.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.