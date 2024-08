(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s corruption watchdog will summon President Joko Widodo’s youngest son to seek clarification over his reported use of a private jet on a recent overseas trip.

A clarification summons will be issued soon, said Alexander Marwata, deputy head of the anti-graft agency in a briefing on Friday. Kaesang Pangarep, 29, will be questioned to prove that the use of the private jet was not a gratuity, he said.

