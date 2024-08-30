Marcos Pushes for Deeper Ties With Vietnam as China Row Lingers

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pushed for deeper security and economic ties with Vietnam during a visit by its defense chief to Manila on Friday.

“We now talk about defense cooperation, security cooperation, maritime cooperation, and certainly, on the area of trade as well,” Marcos told Defense Minister Phan Van Giang during their meeting. “Your visit, I think, will serve as a further impetus, further push to increase that.”

Giang is scheduled to meet his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro Jr. later in the day, after which they are expected to sign security agreements. Marcos visited Vietnam in January this year.

The two Southeast Asian nations are stepping up relations as they both contend with lingering tensions with China over its sweeping South China Sea claims. The situation is particularly tense between Manila and Beijing that were recently clashing again in contested sea and also in the airspace above it.

The Philippines and Vietnam have, in the past months, submitted separate filings to the United Nations asserting their exclusive rights to resources in the disputed waters. They also held joint coast guard drills for the first time earlier this month.

While navigating maritime tensions with China, Manila and Hanoi have also moved to deepen relations with Washington. The US and Vietnam discussed ways to develop their strategic partnership in June after upgrading their ties last year, while the Philippines under Marcos has had steady engagements with top American officials.

Still, both Vietnam and the Philippines are finding ways to maintain ties with China.

Vietnam’s top leader To Lam earlier this month visited Beijing and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who expressed intent to build good relations. Manila, for its part, is seeking to ease tensions with Beijing.

