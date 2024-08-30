Yuan Hits Strongest in Over a Year as Flows Offset Fundamentals

The portrait of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong is displayed on a Chinese one-hundred yuan banknote in an arranged photograph taken in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, April 23, 2020. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has cut short- and medium-term rates recently on top of liquidity injections, loan rollovers and easier regulatory rules. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese currency extended a recent advance to levels unseen in more than a year, as traders mulled signs of corporate buying amid broad dollar weakness.

The offshore yuan gained 0.2% to 7.0823 per dollar, its strongest since June 2023. The currency has surged around 2% in August to erase its losses for the year and is now up about 0.6% in 2024 against the faltering greenback.

Alongside its Asian peers, the yuan has benefited from rising expectations the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates, which has prompted traders to sell the dollar and buy local currencies. With Chinese exporters sitting on a hoard of foreign exchange, speculation has mounted they too will look to sell more dollars amid the shift in sentiment.

Still, the yuan will continue to face pressure from a sluggish economy, as consumer spending slows and President Xi Jinping’s government avoids major stimulus. And traders are also waiting to see whether the People’s Bank of China pushes back on the managed currency’s strength, wary of its impact on the country’s exporters.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.