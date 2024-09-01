Guyana Seizes 4 Tons of Cocaine Destined for Europe

A Guyanese national flag flies on the Demerara Harbor Bridge in Georgetown, Guyana, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. The small nation's economy is the fastest-growing in the world, but the boon has stoked challenges from inflation and a growing wealth gap to the looming threat of conflict with Venezuela. Photographer: Jose A. Alvardo Jr./Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Guyanese anti-narcotics agents on Sunday seized 4.4 tons of cocaine that were buried in pits in the north-western part of the South American nation, James Singh, head of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), said

He said the €176 million ($194 million) worth of cocaine, which was destined for an unnamed European country, was buried in pits, covered with wood and camouflaged with vegetation.

Singh said the drug was found near an illegal airstrip in the forested area of Guyana’s Matthews Ridge and was expected to be shipped by river to its destination.

Anti-drug agents also found two assault rifles but no one was arrested in connection with the trafficking and stashing of the drugs and weapons over the past three weeks, he added.

