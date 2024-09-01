Hong Kong’s Chan Aims to Draw More Australian Firms With Visit

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan aims to attract more Australian companies to the city during his visit to Sydney and Melbourne this week.

Chan will meet with technology firms including in the biomedical, new energy and finance fields in Australia, he wrote in a blog published on Sunday. He said he wants to deepen their understanding of and interest in Hong Kong to help them decide to move or expand operations in the city.

Hong Kong is seeking to strengthen its economic ties with other countries and burnish its international reputation as a slowdown in China weighs on the local economy. The former British colony has also drawn criticism from some Western governments over a crackdown by authorities on political freedoms in the once-freewheeling finance center.

Chan, who departed for Australia on Saturday, said he wants to encourage more exchange and cooperation for the development of green technology. He noted Hong Kong’s role in connecting Australia to other markets via the hub’s extensive air transport network, warehouse facilities and efficient customs clearance.

The finance chief said he will also take part in a number of meetings, including exchanges organized by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Sydney and the local business community.

