Macau Gaming Revenue Rises as Summer Demand Eases Crackdown Fear

(Bloomberg) -- Macau’s gaming revenue rose 14.8% in August, exceeding forecasts as demand for entertainment rose during China’s summer vacation, providing growth momentum for the world’s largest casino hub.

Gross gaming revenue reached 19.8 billion patacas ($2.5 billion) for the month, according to data released by the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau on Sunday. The median analyst’s estimate was for a 13.2% year-on-year increase. The result was 6.2% higher than July, and showed revenue returning to about 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

Macau’s gaming revenue picked up in August, benefiting from higher travel demand during summer vacation among mainland Chinese, who make up for the bulk of the city’s visitors The casino hub reported 3 million visitor arrivals in July, which was 86% of the pre-pandemic level. The city will release data for August later this month

Tourists’ bigger appetite for entertainment amid an uncertain outlook for China’s economy has partly offset weaker sentiment among big-spending gamblers. The city is facing a new round of crackdowns, targeting the city’s ubiquitous money exchangers, as Beijing seeks to curb capital outflows and money laundering

Macau officials are planning to add a provision to a bill on gaming crimes, allowing for up to five years imprisonment of those who exchange or lend money to gamblers without authorization

The plan follows a series of Chinese government meetings and state media coverage in recent months, highlighting major arrests involving illegal money-exchanging activities and cross-border gambling

Macau’s former top judge Sam Hou Fai, widely expected to take over as the city’s new leader in October, also made a strongly worded statement last week against the economic dominance of the territory’s casino industry. At a press briefing, Sam warned of the “wild” expansion of the gaming sector and said the city needs to diversify

The Bloomberg Intelligence index of Macau casino operators fell 7% in August, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 3.7%.

